HIBERNIANS 1

Vella 45

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Failla 22

Ailton 30

Ħamrun Spartans kept the pressure on leaders Floriana with a fine victory over Hibernians.

Clayton Failla’s clever finish and Ailton’s low drive put the Spartans two up inside the half hour mark to give the Reds what proved to be an unassailable lead despite Hibernians’ valiant efforts.

Ħamrun recalled Marco Criaco and Ailton in attack for Valdo Alhinho and Alessio Capitelli, while Hibernians brought in Marko Jovicic between the goalposts and Leandro Barbosa in defence.

It was Ħamrun who flew out of the blocks and stunned their more-quoted opponents with two early goals.

Soufiane Lagzir had already hit straight at Jovicic when the Hibs defence was caught static by their former captain Failla.

The winger raced through on the right before hitting in a cross-shot that deceived Jovicic with the ball finishing in the back of his net. That was on 22 minutes.

And eight minutes later, a rampant Ħamrun doubled their advantage as the match threatened to turn into a nightmare for Hibernians.

Ailton’s powerful run tore the Hibernians defence apart down the middle channel before he fired a low shot into the corner via the foot of the post.

On the cusp of half-time, Dunstan Vella handed the Paolites a lifeline when scoring with a powerful low drive after exchanging the ball with Jake Grech.

After the interval, Ħamrun regrouped and began to reassert themselves but their earlier speed and fluency was missing.

There was an opportunity for Lagzir who showed fantastic acceleration to skip through the defence but hit wide.

Hibs pressure continued in the second half with Artiles Izquier flashing the ball across the face of the goal but Grech failed to get a touch.

Minutes later, another Izquier cross was punched away awkwardly by Emmanuel Bartolo into the path Leonardo Nanni, only to shoot over.

Stefano Sanderra shuffled his pack in attempt to find the equaliser and it nearly paid off immediately with Imanol Iriberri, who after being teed up by Timothy Tabone Desira, he struck the post from few metres out.

Lagzir then shot inches over as Ħamrun threatened to run riot, but Hibernians continued to slowly work their way back into the game.

Nanni’s overhead kick forced a fine save from Bartolo as Tabone Desira fired wide.

But Ħamrun held on to claim three important points and climb to second place three points behind leaders Floriana.

Soufiane Lagzir of Ħamrun Spartans was named BOV Player of the Match.