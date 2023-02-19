Ħamrun Spartans and Birkirkara fired blanks in a cagey stalemate in the highlight game of the week on Sunday at the National Stadium.

In a repetition of the reverse fixture in the first round, the two teams could not break down each other with a second consecutive 0-0 draw being recorded in this tie.

A third matchup between both Ħamrun and Birkirkara is coming next weekend as the two teams will contend for a semi-final spot in the FA Trophy.

This point sees the Spartans restore their nine-point lead above Gżira United following the Maroons’ draw with Floriana.

Birkirkara, on their part, failed to edge closer towards Darren Abdilla’s side as they remain third on 39 points. However, they managed to maintain their three-point distance from fourth-place Mosta after the latter failed to beat Valletta.

Read the full match report on sportsdesk.com.mt...