Ħamrun Spartans and Birkirkara will renew their rivalry in a winner-take-all clash from the IZIBET FA Trophy quarter-finals, just one week after the two sides cancelled each other in a fascinating goalless draw in the Premier League.

So far this season, there has been little separating these two sides with both clashes ending in a goalless draw. But come this evening, one team or another will have to secure victory as should the match end in a draw, extra-time, and penalties would be needed to decide who will proceed to the FA Trophy semi-finals.

While Ħamrun Spartans may be seen as slight favourites for the tie given the dominant position they enjoy in the Premier League this season, Birkirkara, however, have shown time and again that they are capable of providing a stiff challenge to the Reds and will fancy their chances of at least ending their hopes of a league and cup double.

