After months of preparation, the 2023-24 Premier League season gets under way when Marsaxlokk take on newly-promoted Naxxar Lions at the Centenary Stadium on Friday evening (kick-off: 7pm).

This year’s championship is set to be one of transition as the Malta Premier League is planning to take charge of the organisation of the elite championship as from the 2024-25 season.

For the 14 teams taking part in this year’s Premier League there will be far bigger challenges than previous campaign due to a change in format as of next season.

In fact, this season four teams will lose their status in the top-flight and that has inevitably forced all teams in the division to embark on a hectic transfer campaign in a bid to arrive for the first day of the season equipped with a competitive squad.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com