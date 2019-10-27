ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

BIRKIRKARA 0

Ħamrun Spartans and Birkirkara fired blanks in a goalless stalemate at the Centenary Stadium.

The Spartans went close on 14 minutes when off an assist by Wilfried Domoraud, Marco Criaco’s powerful shot was turned into a corner by Andrew Hogg.

On 39 minutes, Caio Henrique received a through pass on the right and advanced before trying his luck with a cross shot which ended over the bar. Four minutes later, off another cross by Caio from the right, there was an erratic clearance by a defender, Matthew Guillaumier controlled the ball and served Federico Falcone who however hit high from the edge of the area.

In added time, Prado squared low from the right but Guillaumier’s effort was partially saved by Bartolo with the ball being cleared into safety by a defender.

During the second half, the two teams continued to disappoint and it was only on 72 minutes that Ħamrun tried their luck. Triston Caruana sent Domoraud through but the latter concluded high.

Ten minutes from time, Birkirkara were reduced to ten men after Guillaumier received a second yellow card for a foul on Ailton Soares.

The Stripes, however, created their best goal scoring opportunity. A cross by Cain Attard from the right was palmed out by Manuel Bartolo, Roderick Briffa served Caio Prado with an overhead kick but the latter’s effort was neutralised once again by Bartolo in style.

Caio Henrique was named BOV Player of the Match.