A man who was caught red-handed stealing and held by three Ħamrun residents has been arrested.

The 37-year-old Libyan who lives in Santa Venera was caught stealing in an apartment on Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud at around 5.30am.

Residents held the burglar until police arrived on the scene.

The police said in a statement that he was aggressive towards Rapid Intervention Unit officers while being escorted out of the apartment.

He was initially questioned at the Ħamrun police station and later taken to the head quarters in Floriana.

Investigations are ongoing.