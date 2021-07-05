A small car park in Ħamrun will soon get a 'greener' look with the installation of a €1.5 million roof garden on top of it.

The current parking spots in Misraħ is-Sebgħa ta’ Ġunju 1919 will be retained as part of the project, and a lift will be installed for pedestrians to access the garden.

The project, which is being funded by the National Development and Social Fund and will be carried out by WasteServ's new branch GreenServ, will include the installation of public toilets and vertical landscaping.

According to Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, the garden will improve the quality of life of residents within this high-density urban area.



Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat meanwhile said that similar projects funded through residency investment initiatives will be launched in Qormi, Mosta, and Żabbar.

Provided by Environment Ministry Provided by Environment Ministry Provided by Environment Ministry