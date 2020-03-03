Ħamrun council is collecting money for the family of 54-year-old mother-of-two Miriam Pace who was killed when her home collapsed on Monday.

Mayor Christian Sammut said that the BOV bank account was set up after the victim's husband, Carmel, had given the council permission to proceed.

Sammut said the money collected will be used by the family for legal assistance and to rebuild their life since they had “lost everything”.

The collapse happened at around 2pm when the Pace family’s home came crashing down onto an underlying car showroom.

Construction work as part of a project to build a mammoth garage and shopping complex was happening next door.

The mayor encouraged people to donate and to spread the word, so that more individuals are aware of the initiative.

“Your donations are very important to help those who have ended up with nothing during this difficult time,” the mayor said.

The tragedy has sparked anger and outrage. Some have blamed the authorities for what they say is lack of enforcement while others have criticised the developers behind the project. A magisterial enquiry is ongoing.

Anyone wishing to donate money to the family can do so via:

50003830382

MT60VALL22013000000050003830382

VALLMTMT