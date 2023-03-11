Ħamrun Spartans and Gżira United will be in search of valuable points for different reasons as the two top sides in the Premier League division go head to head at the National Stadium on Saturday (kick-off: 2pm).

Last week, Gżira United and Birkirkara’s failure to pick up maximum points from their match-ups against Valletta and Marsaxlokk respectively was fully exploited by the dominant Spartans who beat Mosta by the odd goal in three and they now need just one point from today’s match to seal a ninth league title and a second in the space of three years.

On the other hand, the Maroons’ defeat to Valletta left them with a tough fight on their hands to secure European football as they are embroiled in a battle between five teams for two spots in next summer’s UEFA Conference League qualifiers and nothing less than three points today will boost their hopes of a top-three finish.

Given such a scenario, a thrilling match is in prospect between these two giants of the Premier League this afternoon which is set to be watched by a huge crowd at the National Stadium, particularly as the Spartans fans are set to turn up in numbers in the hope of seeing their team wrap up the league title.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...