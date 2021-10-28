Henry Bonello has been named in Devis Mangia’s 30-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Croatia and Slovakia scheduled for next month at the National Stadium.

The Ħamrun Spartans goalkeeper suffered an ankle injury during last month’s qualifier against Cyprus in Larnaca and after initial tests, he had been diagnosed to have strained his ankle ligaments and was expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks.

However, the former Valletta FC goalkeeper has recovered earlier than expected and on Thursday he was back in training with the Spartans senior squad and has suffered no reaction.

Bonello is now set to make himself available for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Sirens and also for Malta’s final double-header next month.

Elsewhere, Gżira United defender Steve Borg is still sidelined from Malta’s final qualifiers as he continues his recovery from an adductor injury.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta