The draws of the UEFA Conference League Play Off round were held on Monday, with Ħamrun Spartans and Gżira United among the teams in the pot at the European governing body headquarters in Switzerland.

Ħamrun Spartans and Gżira United are the two remaining Maltese teams in the competition's qualifiers this season.

The Spartans will be in action on Thursday when they face Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the third qualifying round, with the first leg scheduled at the National Stadium.

On the other hand, Gżira United will head to Eastern Europe when they face Czech Republic side Viktoria Plzen.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com