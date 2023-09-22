In a remarkable display of community solidarity, Ħamrun Ħanin has partnered with Alberta Group and Ħamrun Spartans FC Daikin School of Excellence to make a substantial donation of food products, clothes and other essential products to the newly-opened YMCA Drop-in Centre in Ħamrun.

This food collection drive was organised on the occasion of the upcoming International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, which is remembered globally on October 17.

Amidst the growing challenges faced by many vulnerable members of our community, the different partners united their efforts to address the urgent issue of food insecurity.

