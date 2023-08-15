Head of Analysis at Ħamrun Spartans Dominic Mahoney has announced that his time at the Maltese champions has come to an end as he will embark in Saudi Arabian football.

Born in the United Kingdom but grew up in Malta, Mahoney was appointed as first team assistant coach and head of analysis at Ħamrun Spartans last season.

Alongside coach Branko Nisevic, Mahoney’s analysis was instrumental as the Spartans went on a remarkable European journey in the UEFA Europa Conference League eliminating Alashkert, Velez Mostar and Levski Sofia to reach the play-offs.

