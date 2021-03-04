Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash between Ħamrun Spartans and Hibernians is set to be held as scheduled after no new positive COVID-19 tests emerged from the Spartans squad following the latest round of swab testing held on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Ħamrun Spartans confirmed that two members of the first-team squad and a member of their youth selection tested positive for COVID-19, putting in serious threat their FA Trophy match against Xagħra United and the much-awaited Premier League clash against title rivals Hibernians on Saturday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website on the Times of Malta.