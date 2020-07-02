Miriam Pace, who died in a house collapse next to a building site in March, had sought medical help for anxiety over the development and was prescribed tranquillisers, her daughter has said.

Ivana Portelli appeared in court on Thursday in the compilation of evidence against four men accused of causing her mother's death. through negligence on March 2.

In her evidence, Portelli said her mother was so worried about the development that she had sought medical help for anxiety in January and was prescribed tranquillisers.

She was referred to a psychologist for further assistance, her daughter said.

The 54-year-old was found buried under the rubble when her home collapsed due to construction next door.

Roderick Camilleri, 36, from Rabat, who was the project’s architect; Anthony Mangion, a 72-year-old architect from Gżira who served as the construction project’s site technical officer; 36-year-old excavation contractor Ludwig Dimech from Żebbuġ; and 42-year-old construction worker Nicholas Spiteri, from Mqabba, listened on as the witness recalled her mother’s heightened anxiety in the months preceding the accident.

On February 6, Pace told Portelli in a Whatsapp message on February 6, the day works kicked off next door: “Good morning. We’ve started. Pray for us.”

Portelli explained how she had moved out of the family home following her marriage in April 2018, maintaining constant contact with her parents and brother who shared the residence at 28, Joseph Abela Scolaro, Street, Ħamrun.

Trouble first reared its head in May last year when the Pace family heard rumours that the “big garden” next door was set for development.

“A big garden meant a big development,” said Portelli, echoing her mother’s worries which increased in August 14, when the pre-notification of the project was published.

Her parents had thought of moving out of the house, to a smaller residence, possibly closer to their daughter’s new home.

However, after approaching an agent who introduced them to the developers next door, plans to sell fizzled out. The fact that the garage underlying the Pace property belonged to a third party, proved somewhat of an obstacle to clinch a deal.

Since the mother-daughter bond was very close, Pace used to voice her concerns with her daughter, sending her messages, both on WhatsApp as well as on a Messenger group chat between the Pace family members.

In January 2020, her mother’s fears grew and she had to seek medical help, being prescribed tranquillisers and referred to a psychologist for further assistance.

Unfortunately, the victim had never made it to the appointment at the psychologist, scheduled for the end of March, just weeks after that fateful afternoon of March 2 when she was buried alive under the rubble of her home.

Asked by parte civile lawyer Joe Giglio about the cause of her mother’s anxiety, Portelli explained, “I believe it is the lack of control one has over such situations. We are not into construction. So we have to rely on what others tell us.”

Following the message on February 6, when the works kicked off, her mother had again messaged her 12 days later, at 10am.

“Qed nibza’ ghax qed nisma’ hafna treghid fid-dar.” (I’m afraid because I can hear a lot of vibrations in the house.)

Another day, her mother had sent her a video showing damage caused to a neighbouring property when workers were pulling down a “concrete wall”.

On that occasion, her mother had joined her neighbours to approach Mr Mallia who happened to be on site.

The man had been polite and reassuring as always, telling the worried group that no harm would be done and that should there be any damage, “some solution would be found”. (Xi ħaġa nirranġaw)

Portelli recalled another message from her mother on February 24, just before a scheduled on site meeting between her parents and the contractors.

“Dalwaqt għandna l-laqgħa,” (We have the meeting soon), Pace had texted her daughter.

Yet after that meeting, the Pace couple had ended up “pinned against a wall” (daharhom mal-ħajt) after being told by architect Camilleri that there were two options: excavating flash against the party wall by means of a trencher, or maintain the statutory “two-and-a half foot distance” but use a hydraulic excavator instead.

The latter option would cause the vibrations to be more strongly felt in their home, the architect had told the worried couple.

“Whatever that means,” the daughter added, as she wound up her testimony stating that her family had never received news about a geological test which the contractors were meant to undertake.

“Then the accident happened, exactly four months ago to date, on March 2,” the daughter said, her voice trailing off as other family members sat through her testimony.

The compilation of evidence continues next week before Magistrate Joseph Mifsud.

Inspectors Robert Vella and Matthew Galea prosecuted. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Alfred Abela are counsel to the architects. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are counsel to Spiteri. Lawyers Michael Sciriha, Roberto Montalto, Lucio Sciriha and Franco Galea are counsel to Dimech. The Pace family were represented in court by lawyers Joe Giglio and David Bonello. Lawyer Stefano Filletti is assisting other neighbours.