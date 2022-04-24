Ħamrun Spartans have joined Birkirkara in third place after dispatching of Gżira United with a 2-0 victory.

Branko Nisevic’s side are now on 41 points and with two games left, the race for the third and final European spot is wide open.

The Spartans face Floriana next before they take on direct rivals Birkirkara on the final day of the season.

Ħamrun were in the driving seat early in the game when a Gżira United’s own goal send them ahead. They made sure of the win through Dodo even though the Maroons tried to stage up a reaction in an attempt to salvage the result.

