A man was granted bail on Monday after denying claims by his former partner that he had assaulted and slightly injured her.

The Ħamrun man was also accused of breaching bail conditions.

Defence lawyer Joe Giglio explained that the woman’s report was nothing

but an act of aggression against her partner. He pointed out that a number of protection orders had been issued in favour of the man.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli heard how on January 5 the man’s ex-partner had filed a police report alleging that two days earlier an argument had broken out between them when the accused had turned up at her home.

The woman claimed to have suffered slight injuries in the argument.

A request for bail was not objected to by the prosecution.

The court upheld the request against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €2000 and a duty to sign the bail book once a week.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Lawyer Roberta Bonello was also defence counsel.