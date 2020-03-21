The mayor of Ħamrun has warned that people are not taking social distancing guidelines seriously enough and said that he has reported the “unacceptable” situation to authorities.

Christian Sammut said he was shocked and dismayed to see people mingling and chatting without a care as he walked around streets of Ħamrun.

“We are taking the issue for granted,” the mayor warned. “Let us please take this seriously to avoid what is happening in Italy and other countries”.

The local council has disinfected public benches and also affixed notices to them urging people not to use them.

Sammut said that he was especially upset to see shops operating freely on Triq Qormi and Triq Cordina Perez, with people crowded inside them and chatting outside without concern.

He appeared to blame non-Maltese for this state of affairs.

“It seems the message has not reached these foreigners or else they do not want to take heed,” the mayor wrote on Facebook, in Maltese.

Authorities have encouraged people to keep their distance from people apart from their immediate family and to only venture outdoors if necessary. Bars, restaurants and other public venues have been shut down and public gatherings banned, in the hope of reducing COVID-19 transmission.