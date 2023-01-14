Swiss midfielder Matteo Fedele is on the verge of continuing his career with Birkirkara FC.

The veteran midfielder started the season with Ħamrun Spartans but has struggled for first-team football this season and has been informed by the Premier League leaders that he can look for a new club this month.

Floriana, Hibernians and Birkirkara all sounded interest in the player but it’s Birkirkara who have won the race for his signature.

In fact, the Times of Malta can confirm that the Stripes have reached a verbal agreement with the 30-year-old who is expected to sign his contract with the Premier League club later on Saturday.

Birkirkara are due to face Nadur Youngsters in the FA Trophy at the Centenary Stadium on Saturday.

