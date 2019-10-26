The 11th edition of the Ħamrun Chocolate Festival promises to deliver the ultimate chocolate experience.

The festival is hosting chocolate makers from Malta, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Poland, the US, Brazil and the UK. There will be live demonstrations of chocolate recipes and creative applications, such as chocolate painting on canvas, chocolate tattoos and body painting, chocolate sculptures, cocoa painting and the making of chocolate centre pieces.

Various bands in St Joseph High Street and in various adjacent roads will add to the festive atmosphere. There will also be a children’s corner.

This event is being organised by the Ħamrun local council in collaboration of the Ministry for Tourism and the Ministry for Justice, Culture and Local Government, Daniel’s Shopping Complex, Malta Diary Products – Benna, Twistees, the Ħamrun business community and various local organisations.

The festival is taking place today from 6pm onwards near the Ħamrun scouts quarters and in St Joseph High Street.