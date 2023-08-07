The restoration of the San Cajetan parish church was declared complete on Monday, just in time for Ħamrun’s festa.

The church’s façade was cleaned of soot, and nails stuck to the façade were removed. Eroded rocks on the building's two bell towers were also restored.

The project was mainly funded by the European Union, but 20 per cent of the restoration came from donations.

The €200,000 project was one of the more expensive church restorations that have recently been completed, EU funds parliamentary secretary Chris Bonnet said.

Last month two paintings in the St Gregory Sliema parish church were restored, costing €110,000. In May, the couplet of the Żurrieq parish church was also restored for €81,000.

Two paintings in Sliema's parish church were restored last month Photo: DOI/ Geoffrey Zarb Adami

On Monday, the liturgical feast day of San Cajetan, Ħamrun’s parish priest Walter Cauchi, Curia administrative secretary Michael Pace Ross, and Bonnet inaugurated the restoration.

"Many passers-by are stopping and admiring the facade," Cauchi said.

The facelift comes just in time for festa enthusiasts who will be enjoying the church facade in its full glory this week.

Monday is the liturgical feast day of San Cajetan, but festivities will take place on the streets of Ħamrun for the entire week culminating on Sunday.

Ħamrun's traditional Sunday daytime march is one of the biggest festa events in Malta. The streets of the town will turn into a sea of blue and red.

The two colours represent the town's two rival band clubs.