Ħamrun Spartans coach Luciano Zauri has called on his players to play a perfect match if they are to upset Georgia champions Dinamo Tbilisi and secure a stunning qualification to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

The Malta champions arrived in Tbilisi on Tuesday to intensify their preparations for the second leg of the tie and are fully aware of the major task they have in their hands if they are to upset a strong Dinamo Tbilisi side.

The Spartans head into Thursday’s second leg in a favourable position as two goals from Joseph Mbong, the second in the last minute of stoppage time, handed the Reds a stunning 2-1 win at the National Stadium.

That result has left the Spartans needing to avoid defeat in their second leg in Tbilisi to set up a third qualifying round clash against Hungarian champions Ferencvaros or Shamrock Rovers, of Ireland.

