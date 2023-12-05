Ħamrun Spartans CEO Marcel Bonnici has criticised the performance of the Ħamrun Spartans players during Saturday’s 3-0 debacle to Birkirkara in the BOV Premier League and accused them of lacking the necessary hunger and ambition to take home the three points.

On Saturday, the Malta champions were completely outplayed by a revitalised Birkirkara side, now under the charge of interim coach Brian Chetcuti.

The Birkirkara players looked like a pale shadow of the team that suffered back-to-back defeats to Marsaxlokk and Naxxar Lions in previous weeks as the Stripes worked their socks off throughout the 90 minutes, outworking their opponents by adopting a high-pressing game full pitch, giving the Spartans little time to manoeuvre.

