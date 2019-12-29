Ħamrun Spartans have been hit with a transfer ban by world governing body FIFA after failing to settle their dues with their former striker Mathieu Manset.

The world governing body ruled that Maltese Premier League side will not be able to make any transfer deals in the next three windows unless they settle the matter with their former player.

Manset was signed by the Spartans in January 2017 on a six-month contract, during which he made 11 appearances with the side, scoring two goals and providing two assists, helping the team to finish eighth in the final Premier League standings.

The powerful striker left the Spartans the following summer but wrote to the world governing body to report that the Reds had failed to pay him the due wages according to his contract.

Since then, Ħamrun failed to honour their contract and are now facing the prospect of being unable to make any signings unless they settle the matter with the former Bastia forward.

However, club president Nunzio Antignani moved quickly to calm down any fears of a FIFA ban as he told the Times of Malta that he is planning to settle the dues with the player by tomorrow, thus avoiding any sanctions from FIFA for the upcoming transfer window which reopens on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that we are facing a FIFA transfer prohibition over failed payments to our former player Mathieu Manset,” Antignani said.

“The club knew about this situation coming up and we have already things in place to get in touch with the player by Tuesday and settle the matter. Once an agreement between the two parties is reached the FIFA prohibition immediately falls through.”

The FIFA transfer ban is the latest administrative problem that the Spartans have been forced to deal with it in the last few weeks.

In fact, the Reds were forced to part ways with club skipper Triston Caruana after failing to pay his wages for two successive months, thus triggering a clause in his contract that enables the former Tarxien and Hibernians player to be released from his contract. Caruana has since joined champions Valletta on a three-year contract.

The Spartans have also parted ways with striker Ryan Darmanin, who has moved to Gżira United, and are also set to let French striker Wilfried Domoraud and Brazilian forward Dodo seek pastures new next month.

Ħamrun are also working overtime to try and overturn a transfer prohibition imposed by the MFA for their failure to honour payments to their former player Kevin Tulimieri.

However, Antingnani said that the club will be in a position to settle those dues by the end of this week and put themselves in a position to strengthen their squad.

Meanwhile, Antignani has confirmed that midfielder Nicola Leone will remain with the club until the end of the season, despite reports linking the talented player with several other Premier League clubs.

“The club have met with Nicola Leone and the player has decided to stay with the club until the end of the season,” Antignani said.

“We are delighted with his decision as he is a very important player in our squad.”

On the other hand, young defender Alessandro Capitelli is in talks to join Division One side Mqabba.