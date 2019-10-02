Drinking a bottle of beer in the street anywhere in Ħamrun could land you in hot water, in the wake of a recent ban under which anyone caught consuming alcohol in public spaces is liable to a €70 fine.

The move was the result of a bye-law which the council enacted in an attempt to crack down on residents’ complaints about late-night disturbances, particularly in hotspots like St Paul’s Square and St Joseph High Road.

Apart from the alcohol ban, the council has also introduced a separate €70 fine for loitering, which is defined as the persistent presence of any person in a public place for no reason.

The measures have been in the pipeline since last year when mayor Christian Sammut had denounced the lawless state of some parts of the locality, particularly in some areas inhabited by migrants.

At the time he had also lamented about lax enforcement on issues like sanitation and usage of shops run by migrants as dormitories.

However, when contacted following the introduction of the bye-laws, Mr Sammut insisted that the alcohol and loitering bans were not targeting specifically foreigners.

“The problem is not only migrants and foreigners as there are also Maltese nationals involved in these incidents,” he pointed out.

Asked if the situation had improved compared to last year, he noted that the increase in population meant that enforcement needed to be beefed up.

“We still receive complaints from residents and we are doing our utmost to address them,” he said.

Mr Sammut added that the local council was holding regular meetings with the authorities to ensure that all shops abided by the trading regulations.

Under the bye-law regulating alcohol consumption in public spaces – defined as streets, roads, pavements, squares and public gardens – no one is permitted to carry alcoholic beverages unless in a sealed recipient. Furthermore, all commercial establishments selling beverages are bound to display a notice warning patrons against consuming alcohol outside their premises. Shop owners breaching this provision will be liable to a €70 fine and, if the offence persists, a daily €15 penalty is imposed.

However, the council holds the right to grant exemptions on special occasions, such as the locality’s feast and other public events.