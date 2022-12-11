A goal by Elvis Mashike handed Ħamrun Spartans the three points as they ended the first round with a 1-0 win over Gudja United.

The Spartans move nine points clear of Birkirkara and Gżira United but Hibernians could narrow the gap to seven points should they beat Floriana in Monday night’s big match.

The two teams shared the exchanges throughout the ninety minutes as Ħamrun were determined to take home the three points and Gudja, who were coming from a narrow win over Valletta in their previous outing, eyed another positive result. And it had to be a goal early in the second half by Elvis Mashike, who scored his eighth league goal this season, which made the whole difference.

Ħamrun lacked Luke Montebello and had Jonny starting the game on the bench as Dodo and Ryan Camenzuli were back in the starting line-up. On the other hand, Gudja had three changes as they welcomed back Neil Micallef while Ahinga Selemani and Nicolas Navarrete were handed a start.

