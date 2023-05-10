Ħamrun Spartans are in advanced talks to sign Bulgarian winger Yuliyan Nenov and Brazilian midfielder Elionay, the Times of Malta has learnt.

Buoyed by their ninth Premier League title success last month, the Spartans are determined to build a very strong team that will not only see them successfully defend their crown of Maltese champions but more importantly go on a strong run in Europe and possibly a place in the group stages of a UEFA clubs competition.

To this end, the Spartans have already announced that they had appointed former Lazio midfielder Luciano Zauri as their new first-team coach, as the Italian replaced Branko Nisevic whose services were not retained by the club.

