Ħamrun Spartans have reached an agreement with Birkirkara FC over the signing of midfielder Matthew Guillaumier, a top official from Birkirkara FC confirmed to the Times of Malta.

The Spartans have been pursuing the signature of the talented Malta international midfielder for a number of weeks now but the clubs had failed to reach an agreement on the transfer fee.

