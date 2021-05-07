Ħamrun Spartans have announced the appointment of a Good Governance, Ethics and Disciplinary Board.

The board will be formed by Dr David Farrugia Sacco, who will act as chairman, Paul Borg and Gejtu Vella, who will be acting as members and Victor Cassar who will assume the role of Board Secretrary.

“The Terms of Reference of this Board are to monitor all micro and macro operations of the club. Furthermore, it has the remit to investigate any claims of misconduct or undisciplined behaviour from all players, technical staff, committee members and management structure,” the Spartans said in a statement.

