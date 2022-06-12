Ħamrun Spartans coach Branko Nisevic will be assisted by Stefano De Angelis in the 2022/2023 season after the Premier League club announced the arrival of the Italian coach.

De Angelis, represented by M. Global S. – Sport Agency, is a former defender with the likes of Cagliari, Salernitana and Genoa therefore he is expected to bring plenty of experience from his playing days.

