BIRKIRKARA 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Ailton Soares 7, 90

Birkirkara

A. Guarnone-6, E. Pepe-6, Y. Yankam-6, L. Montebello-6, P. Mbong-6.5, K. Zammit-5 (38 I. Ntow-6), F. Verde-6, C. Attard-6, C. Bonanni-5 (71 R. Altidor), Caio-5, A. Alves-5.5 (61 R. Briffa-6).

Ħamrun Spartans

E. Bartolo-7, D. Gojkovic-7, M. Guillaumier-6, A. Oyama-6 (77 K. Micallef), J. Mbong-7.5, J. Ailton Soares-8 (90 X. Portelli), F. Sasere-6, E. Serrano Valero-6.5, J. Corbalan-7, P. Djordjevic-6, E. Marcelina-6.5 (89 I. Adeshina).

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards Zammit, J. Mbong, Montebello, Attard, Guillaumier, Marcelina.

BOV Player of the match Jorge Ailton Soares (Ħamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans took another important step towards a first league title after almost 30 years when they battled past the in-form Birkirkara at the National Stadium.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Reds who after taking an early lead through their attacking talisman Jorge Ailton Soares, showed great tactical organisation to keep control of the match and fend off Birkirkara’s fightback, particularly in the second half.

Any hopes for Birkirkara to level the match was ended in stoppage time when a poor back pass from Reginald Altidor paved the way for Ailton Soares to grab his second to keep his team two points clear of Hibernians.

