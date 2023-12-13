ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Ederson 46, Montebello 82

GŻIRA UNITED 1

Conceicao 90

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

F. Marchetti, S. Borg (78 K. Scicluna), J. Mbong (60 L. Montebello), R. Prsa, Y. Nenov (M. Sani), U. Duranovic, Ederson, JC. Corbalan, E. Marcelina, R. Camenzuli, Jonny.

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov, C. Filho, Thaylor, Z. Scerri, M. Dias (87 M. Alouzi), L. Macula (87 H. Kabar), R. Zuniga, Ewertton (87 R. Esssaka), B. Borg (67 A. Borg), T. Espindola, J. Mendoza (67 A. Sane).

Referee: Alex Johnson.

Yellow card: Ederson, Thaylor, Nenov, Espindola

Ħamrun Spartans returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Gżira United to close the gap with Floriana at the summit of the table.

Second-half goals by Ederson and Luke Montebello inspired the Spartans to a hard-fought win over the Maroons as they survived some nervy moments when Carlos Conceicao reduced the arrears at the end.

Luciano Zauri, the Ħamrun coach, was forced to make two changes to his starting formation as Ognjen Bjeličić and Elionay Freitas da Silva who were serving a suspension as Luke Montebello was not included in the first XI.

