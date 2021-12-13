Football BOV Premier League

VALLETTA 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Dilaver 60og

Valletta

A. Guarnone, J. Borg, R. Camilleri, T. Caruana, J. Arthur-5 (69 J. Zerafa), H. Dilaver, S. Dimech, R. Muscat, E. Sala-6 (77 L. Campos), C. Prado-6 (65 E. Pena Beltre), K. Tulimieri.

Ħamrun Spartans

H. Bonello, D. Gojkovic, M. Guillaumier, J. Mbong, F. Sasere-6 (90 J. Corbalan), L. Gambin, K. Micallef, I. Ntow, C. Dielna, E. Marcelina-6.5 (72 P. Djordjevic), F. El Bakhtaoui.

Referee Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards Arthur, Gambin, Micallef.

BOV Player of the match Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Ħamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans maintained their good form of late when they edged past Valletta at the National Stadium.

It was a deserved victory for the Malta champions who for the majority of the match were clearly on top but needed an own goal from Harris Dilaver to clinch a vital victory that lifts them to second place in the Premier League standings on 21 points, seven adrift of Hibernians.

For Valletta, it was a disappointing outcome to a match which saw them struggle to break the Spartans passing play and it was only in the final stages that they forced a reaction but in the end the Ħamrun held on for the win.

