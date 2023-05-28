Ħamrun Spartans have announced that striker Jorge Ailton Soares, aka Dodo, will not be extending his stay at the club.

The Cape Verde forward’s contract with the newly-crowned Malta champions expired at the end of the season and the Spartans have decided not to offer a new deal to the player.

The 32-year-old joined the Spartans in season 2019-20 and enjoyed a sparkling first season which saw him play a key role in helping the Spartans win the Premier League title.

Dodo continued to play a key role for the Spartans and last season he again played a key part in the Spartans' historic run in the UEFA Conference League which saw them eliminate more high-profile opponents in Alashkert, of Armenia, Velez Mostar, of Bosnia Herzegovina, and Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia.

