Ħamrun Spartans have announced that striker Jorge Ailton Soares, aka Dodo, will not be extending his stay at the club.
The Cape Verde forward’s contract with the newly-crowned Malta champions expired at the end of the season and the Spartans have decided not to offer a new deal to the player.
The 32-year-old joined the Spartans in season 2019-20 and enjoyed a sparkling first season which saw him play a key role in helping the Spartans win the Premier League title.
Dodo continued to play a key role for the Spartans and last season he again played a key part in the Spartans' historic run in the UEFA Conference League which saw them eliminate more high-profile opponents in Alashkert, of Armenia, Velez Mostar, of Bosnia Herzegovina, and Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia.
Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us