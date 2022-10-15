The two most in-form sides in the BOV Premier League this season, Ħamrun Spartans and Birkirkara, will go head-to-head in a fascinating encounter at the National Stadium this afternoon (kick-off: 3pm).

Both the Spartans and the Stripes have shown remarkable consistency at the start of this season’s league trek with the Reds managing to win all their opening six matches so far to lead the way on 18 points, while Birkirkara amassed five wins and one draw to sit in second place, just two points adrift.

These may still be early days to label this match as a crucial fixture in this season’s title race. However, there is no hiding that for both teams this match can give a better picture of their credentials for this season’s championship battle.

Branko Nisevic, the Ħamrun Spartans coach, said that the 2020 champions are bracing themselves for a very difficult test.

“It’s a big match for us,” Nisevic told the Times of Malta.

