The BOV Premier League continues on Wednesday evening with two matches that can have a huge bearing on both sides of the standings as champions Ħamrun Spartans take on Birkirkara at the National Stadium while Balzan face bottom-placed Sliema Wanderers at the Tony Bezzina Stadium, with kick-off time set at 7pm.

The clash between Ħamrun Spartans and Birkirkara is likely to attract more interest given that it brings against each other two teams who are desperate for the three points to cut the gap over runaway leaders Hibernians.

At present, Ħamrun Spartans are in third place, eight points adrift of the Paolites, while Birkirkara are a further point back.

The two teams head into the match on the back of disappointing outings last weekend which saw Ħamrun Spartans only manage a 2-2 draw against Balzan while Birkirkara slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Floriana.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta