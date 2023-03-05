MOSTA 1

Brincat 61

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Ederson 6, Mashike 28 pen.

MOSTA

I. Akpan-6, G. Chibueze-5 (46 N. Agius), R. Briffa-6, C. Ememe-5, L. Tenebe-6, D. Bonniċi-4 (46 Z. Brincat-7), C. Failla-6 (75 F. Dore), B. Diarra-6, M. Okoh-6 (88 M. Okoh) , S. Kingue-7.5, J. Vassallo-7 (88 J.Ibe)

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello-5, M. Guillaumier-6, E. Mashike-6 (88 L. Montebello), Dodo-6 (74 Jonny), K. Holmberg-6 (74 R. Callegari), Ederson-7, O. Bjelicic-6, J. Corbalan-6, J. Mbong-5.5, E. Marcelina-6, R. Camenzuli-6.

Referee: Emanuel Grech

Yellow cards: Corbolan, Mbong, Jonny.

BOV man of the match: Ederson (Ħamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans moved to within a point of a second title in three years with a hard-fought victory against Mosta as their main title rivals both dropped points yesterday.

Gżira United lost 2-1 to Valletta, and Birkirkara were held to a 1-1 draw by Marsaxlokk. The Spartans could seal the title with a draw against the Maroons on Saturday.

The Spartans had no time to dwell on the disappointment at crashing out of the FA Trophy against Birkirkara. They showed their attacking intentions within six minutes as Ederson gave the champions-elect an early lead.

