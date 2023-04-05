As Easter approaches, voluntary organisation Ħamrun Ħanin sought to share the happiness and togetherness of this feast among the diverse communities within our society.

In a celebration of inclusion and diversity, a number of young footballers from the Hamrun Spartans Football School of Excellence, accompanied by two players from the Senior Team, spent a morning among the younger students at the Primary section of St Benedict’s College in Birżebbuġa.

This school is a true reflection of unity within diversity, with kids from some 40 different nationalities sharing a common educational voyage.

They were joined by the budding footballers of the Ħamrun, and despite the differences of race, language and counry of origin, they shared moments of fun together with the language that unites us all – football.

