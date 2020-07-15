Ħamrun Spartans are set to sign Montenegrin wing back Darko Bulatovic.

The 30-year-old is currently in talks with the Spartans to join them for the 2019-20 season but so far terms have yet to be agreed.

Bulatovic, who can also play as a centre back, is a highly-rated defender in Montenegro and formed part of the country’s squad that competed in the last Euro 2020 qualifiers.

In fact, Bulatovic made one appearance during the campaign against Kosovo and was also on the bench for the match against England. His other appearance for the Montenegro national team was against Belarus in an international friendly.

Throughout his career, Bulatovic has played for several clubs, namely for Radnicki Nis and Vozdovac, in Serbia before returning to Montenegrin side Sutjeska Niksic.

Should the transfer go through, Bulatovic is expected to fill the void left by Clayton Failla who decided to part ways with the Spartans and move to Mosta.

Meanwhile, the Spartans were also linked with a move to Malta international Joseph Mbong and despite reports suggesting that a deal has been completed, the Times of Malta can confirm that talks between the Spartans and Hibernians have yet to take place.

The player is understood to be keen to leave Hibernians, however, he still has one-year left on his contract and a deal can only be done if Ħamrun and Hibs agree a transfer fee.