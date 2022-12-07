Ħamrun Spartans’ coach Branko Nisevic has been awarded the Motors Inc. Coach of the Month for the month of October 2022, the Malta Football Association announced.

During the month of October, Nisevic guided the Spartans in five – winning four and drawing with Birkirkara in a high-profile contest.

Two of the wins were against Floriana (2-0) and Valletta (1-0) while the other couple of victories were claimed against Mosta and Gżira United (both 2-1).