MOSTA 1

Micallef 11og

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Gambin 13

Soares 63 pen.

Mosta

M. Jovicic-6.5, R. Briffa-6.5, C. Ememe-6, C. Failla-5.5, J. Nsumoh-6.5 (76 W. Donkin), S. Akinbule-7, T. Farrugia-6, I. Doric-5.5, M. Hetemaj-5.5 (77 L. Igbineweka), Z. Brincat-6 (58 M. Mifsud), J. Enaki-6.

Ħamrun Spartans

H. Bonello-5.5, D. Gojkovic-7, J. Mbong-6, J. Soares-7 (85 A. Oyama), F. Sasere-6, I. Ntow-5.5, L. Gambin-8. J. Corbalan-7, K. Micallef-5.5 (69 S. Lagzir), C. Dielna-7, E. Marcelina-7.5.

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards Farrugia, Igbineweka, Akinbule, Dielna, Ememe, Sasere, Rodrigue, Marcelina.

Player of the match: Luke Gambin (Ħamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans recovered from a shaky start to record their first Premier League win of the season when they battled past Mosta at the Hibs Stadium.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Spartans who were desperate for the three points after losing their opening two matches of the campaign.

Things looked gloom when they found themselves behind after a calamitous own goal from Karl Micallef but their battling qualities emerged as goals from Luke Gambin and a Jorge Soares penalty earned the champions their first win of the season.

