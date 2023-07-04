Ħamrun Spartans have announced the signing of Italian goalkeeper Federico Marchetti.

Times of Malta on Monday had reported that the former Lazio keeper had been in advanced talks to join the Malta champions and was due to travel to the islands on Monday night to finalise a deal.

Marchetti and his representatives held talks with the Spartans' top hierarchy on Tuesday morning and a deal was agreed between all parties.

The capture of Marchetti is another statement of intent from the Spartans as they approach their upcoming UEFA Champions League qualifier against Israeli side Maccabi Haifa with the strongest possible squad, particularly following the injury of Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello.

