Ħamrun Spartans have confirmed the signing of French defender Claude Dielna.

It was the Times of Malta who on Wednesday revealed that they had reached an agreement to sign the 33-year-old defender.

The Reds were looking to bolster their defence this month in their bid to stay in the hunt for a title push as they are currently leading the Premier League standings, two points clear of Hibernians.

