Ħamrun Spartans are mulling to become new members of the Union of European Clubs (UEC) that was launched on Monday with the mission of representing “small and medium-sized” football clubs in a landscape dominated by a rich elite.

In a statement, the newly-crowned Premier League champions said that during Monday’s launching the club was represented by Victor Cassar, who is the Head of International Relations Unit, which was formed to strengthen the club’s European network.

“Our club has been invited to attend the launch of the Union of European Clubs on Monday, April 24, in Brussels Belgium,” Ħamrun Spartans CEO Marcel Bonnici said in a statement.

