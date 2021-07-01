Ħamrun Spartans fans were in jubilant mood last night as the Reds were finally crowned as the Malta champions during a presentation ceremony held at the Tedesco Stadium.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held behind closed doors and was attended by players, coaches, members of the technical staff and club committee members and administrators.

All members of the first team donned the Hamrun Spartans shirt with the number 8 symbolising the eighth title won by the club this season.

Although club fans were not present for the ceremony at the Tedesco Stadium, however, they were watching the proceedings from several clubs and bars situated in the locality who were observing the COVID-19 rules issued by the health authorities.

