BALZAN 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 4

Montebello 21, 30

Mashike 41

Ederson 69

BALZAN

J. Debono-6, I. Bozovic-5, S. Arab-5.5, M. Grima-6 (87 G. Farrugia), P. Fenech-6.5, A. Torres-6.5, A. Satariano (46 N. Zerjal-6), N. Braunovic (46 B. Mladenovic-6.5), M. Raso-5.5, A. Andreijic (46 Nogurueira-6.5), B. Kaljevic-6 (87 J. Grech).

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello-6.5 (72 A. Curmi), L. Montebello-7.5 (63 Dodo), E. Mashike-7, R. Prsa-6.5, K. Holmberg-6 (77 B. Buhagiar), Ederson-6.5, O. Bjelicic-6, J. Corbolan-6 (77 S. Xerri), Jonny-7 (63 J. Mbong), E. Marcelina-6, R. Camenzuli-6.

Referee Tustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards Bozovic, Fenech.

BOV Player of the match Luke Montebello (Hamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans resumed their title-winning celebrations with a 4-0 thrashing of Balzan at the National Stadium.

The Spartans had nothing but bragging rights to fight for in Saturday's matchup after having mathematically secured top spot before the international break, while Balzan, who started the match in fourth place – a point below Birkirkara – had the most to lose with a berth in European competition still at stake.

In spite of this, it was Branko Nisevic’s clan who looked the strongest on the pitch albeit with nothing to show for it in the opening stages of the match.

Read full match report on www.sportsdesk.com.mt