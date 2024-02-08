ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 3

Freitas 5

Montebello 25

Eder 90

GUDJA UNITED 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

F. Marchetti, L. Montebello (90 T. Zammit), J. Mbong, E. Freitas (72 Ederson), Y. Nenov, U. Duranovic (67 Jonny), O. Bjelicic, S. Paintsil, C. Rutjens, N. Krstic, R. Camenzuli (67 JC Corbalan).

GUDJA UNITED

F. Lehtinen, A. Brenner, J. Quintero (72 G. Lorenzoni) F. Mango, S. Chukwuemeka (72 M. Conti), R. Nanitelamio, Z. Grech (63 N. Tabone), A. Friggieri (63 S. Attard), M. Esposito (77 J. Attard), G. Joseph.

Referee: Emanuel Grech.

Yellow cards: Duranovic, Rutjens.

Ħamrun virtually secured their place in the FA Trophy quarter-finals within 25 minutes of their Last 16 match against Gudja United.

Goals from Elionay Freitas and Luke Montebello ensured Gudja would not progress beyond the last 16 stage.

When substitute Eder added a third in the dying minutes, the contest was already over, with Gudja left to play only for pride.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.