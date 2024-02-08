ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 3

Freitas 5

Montebello 25

Eder 90

GUDJA UNITED 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

F. Marchetti, L. Montebello (90 T. Zammit), J. Mbong, E. Freitas (72 Ederson), Y. Nenov, U. Duranovic (67 Jonny), O. Bjelicic, S. Paintsil, C. Rutjens, N. Krstic, R. Camenzuli (67 JC Corbalan).

GUDJA UNITED

F. Lehtinen, A. Brenner, J. Quintero (72 G. Lorenzoni) F. Mango, S. Chukwuemeka (72 M. Conti), R. Nanitelamio, Z. Grech (63 N. Tabone), A. Friggieri (63 S. Attard), M. Esposito (77 J. Attard), G. Joseph.

Referee: Emanuel Grech.

Yellow cards: Duranovic, Rutjens.

Ħamrun virtually secured their place in the FA Trophy quarter-finals within 25 minutes of their Last 16 match against Gudja United.

Goals from Elionay Freitas and Luke Montebello ensured Gudja would not progress beyond the last 16 stage.

When substitute Eder added a third in the dying minutes, the contest was already over, with Gudja left to play only for pride.

