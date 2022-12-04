Ħamrun Spartans bounced back from their shock defeat to Żebbug Rangers to beat Sta Lucia 2-0 on Sunday at the Centenary Stadium.

The Premier League frontrunners now hold a four-point lead over closest rivals Hibernians, while the Saints languish in the penultimate spot of the standings after a third consecutive loss, right above Pieta Hotspurs who lost to Birkirkara on Sunday.

Spartans coach Branko Nisevic made two defensive changes to his starting 11 as Emerson Marcelina and Ognjen Bjelicic started ahead of the injured Steve Borg and Ryan Camenzuli, who started on the bench.

Enzo Potenzo’s Sta Lucia, themselves coming from a loss to Valletta in the previous matchday, were largely the same bar the replacement of Jamie Carbone with Diego Pacheco.

A pair of freekick on either side proved to be the most dangerous efforts in the opening quarter of an hour. However, on 26 minutes, Hamrun had their best chance to go ahead from the spot but heroics from Sta Lucia goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona kept the score unopened with a diving save.

More details here...