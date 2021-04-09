Ħamrun Spartans have been declared champions after the Malta FA Executive Committee decided to bring to an end the Premier League season due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Ħamrun were five points ahead of rivals Hibernians and 10 more than Gżira United with six matches to go. It has been 30 years since Ħamrun won the league.

It is the second successive year that the league has been brought to a premature end, following Floriana FC's triumph last year.

The local governing body top brass met on Friday to discuss the current situation in light of the authorities' decision not to lift its restrictions over organised sport.

The future of the Premier League and the Challenge were on top of the agenda of Friday’s meeting with the EXCO members facing a decision on whether to bring to an end the 2020-21 season in the top two tiers of Maltese football.

With many expecting the league to be stopped prematurely, Ħamrun Spartans issued a statement urging all fans to be mature and responsible when they were declared champions.

