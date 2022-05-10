Ħamrun Spartans defender Sven Xerri is set to travel to Italy on Tuesday to start a trial with Serie B side Monza, the Premier League club confirmed.
“A big well-done to one of our own on gaining a trial with Italian club A.C. Monza,” Ħamrun Spartans said in a statement.
“We wish you all the best Sven Xerri and a big Goodluck, we are sure you will do a great job.”
The 17-year-old defender is seen as one of the most promising players in Maltese football and has already established himself with the Malta U-17 national team.
Xerri is highly-rated at the Spartans and while he is an important member of the club’s U-19 side he is also seen as a key element for the first team in the near future.
